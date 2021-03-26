Chris Lynn begins practice in Ghansoli ahead of IPL 2021

Australian opener Chris Lynn has kicked off his practice sessions ahead of the 14th IPL season. The Mumbai Indians posted a couple of photos from Lynn's net session at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.

In the first photograph, Chris Lynn can be seen working on his batting skills. The second image featured the Australian honing his fielding abilities.

"Taking guard @lynny_50," Mumbai Indians captioned the Instagram post.

The Mumbai Indians secured Chris Lynn's services at the previous IPL Auction in December 2019. However, the franchise did not give him a single game in IPL 2020. The Aussie warmed the bench for the entire season before lifting the trophy with the team.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were the Mumbai Indians' first-choice openers last year. Even when Rohit missed a few matches, Ishan Kishan opened the innings for the Mumbai-based franchise. Chriss Lynn, being an overseas player, could not get a game due to de Kock's presence.

However, it seems Chris Lynn could make his Mumbai Indians debut in IPL 2021, as Quinton de Kock will represent South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Pakistan this April.

Chris Lynn was a match-winner for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn played for the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2019 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Chris Lynn is one of the top T20 batters in the world and has played in almost every big T20 league across the globe.

Advertisement

The Kolkata Knight Riders signed Chriss Lynn at the 2014 Auction. He emerged as a match-winner for the Kolkata-based franchise after aggregating 1,274 runs for the team in 40 innings. His strike rate was 141.40 while donning the KKR jersey. Unfortunately, the Knight Riders released him ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction.

It will be exciting to see how Chris Lynn performs for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.