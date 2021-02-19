"Country comes first"- Kagiso Rabada hints at missing IPL

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has made it clear that playing for South Africa will be his top priority, over the IPL.

The official dates for the IPL are yet to be announced, but the tournament is likely to start in April, according to some reports.

Around the same time, the Proteas will square up against Pakistan in a limited-overs series.

This might affect Kagiso Rabada's availability in the first week of the IPL as the seamer has made it clear that playing for South Africa comes first for him.

"Country comes first, and I may miss a week of the IPL if the Pakistan series is scheduled at the same time the IPL starts. Delhi has been my home in India, but national duty is a priority,'" Rabada was quoted as saying in iol.co.za.

𝘉𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 30 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘒𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘴𝘰 𝘙𝘢𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘢 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli @KagisoRabada25 pic.twitter.com/F8XvoJt9aU — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2020

Pakistan are set to tour South Africa for three ODIs and four T20Is from April 2 to April 16. The IPL is also expected to commence around the same time.

Hence, the Delhi Capitals might end up without their influential fast bowler at the start of the T20 tournament.

The 25-year-old is currently playing in the CSA T20 Challenge for the Imperial Lions.

Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada won the purple cap in 2020

Kagiso Rabada

The fast bowler was retained by the Delhi Capitals after his performance last season helped them make the IPL final.

Kagiso Rabada finished the IPL 2020 as the highest wicket-taker, claiming 30 wickets in 17 games, thus winning the purple cap.

Delhi Capitals often rely on the South African seamer to bowl tough overs, i.e. in the powerplay and at the death.

Rabada's express pace and ability to hit the Yorkers have stood out, and he is one of the significant reasons why the Delhi Capitals have emerged as a strong force in the past few seasons.

In 35 IPL games in his career, the South African has picked up 61 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 13.18. His economy is at 8.23.