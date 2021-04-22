IPL 2021: CSK coach Stephen Fleming says COVID-19 situation in MS Dhoni’s family under control

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has confirmed that the COVID-19 situation in MS Dhoni’s family is under control at the moment. The former New Zealand skipper also stated that the franchise is ensuring the wicket-keeper-batsman has all the support he needs.

On Wednesday, ANI reported that Dhoni’s parents, mother Devika Devi and father Pan Singh, had been admitted to a hospital in Ranchi after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Throwing light on the situation, Fleming explained that although there hasn’t been a lot of talk regarding the issue within the squad, CSK management are aware of the situation and have already lent their support to MS Dhoni's family.

“Not a lot of talk about this [Dhoni’s family situation] between the players. But from the management’s point of view, we are well aware of his family’s situation. A support has been set up for his family. I had a talk with MS and the situation is under control for now. We will monitor the situation for the next few days,” said Fleming in a post-match press conference after CSK’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Fleming, who is hopeful that Dhoni's parents are recovering quickly, spoke about the difficult times in India.

“It’s a tough time for everybody, especially in India at the moment. We are spending quite a lot of time talking about care in the wider group of friends and family. We have that responsibility to ensure MS [Dhoni] has the support that he needs. We hope his family recovers quickly,” Fleming added.

MS Dhoni-led CSK beat KKR to move atop IPL 2021 points table

On the sporting front, CSK beat KKR by 18 runs on Wednesday. The three-time IPL champions put up a solid batting display and scored 220-3 in their 20 overs. Dhoni, who hasn’t been in the best of forms with the bat in IPL 2021, contributed with an eight-ball 17 at No.4.

In reply, KKR were reduced to 31-5 after five overs. Although Eoin Morgan's side put up a valiant fight towards the end, they were bowled out for 202 in 19.1 overs.

The win sees CSK move atop the IPL 2021 standings with six points from four games. They will next play second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.