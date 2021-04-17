IPL 2021: Deep Dasgupta credits MS Dhoni for making Deepak Chahar bowl 4 overs in a row

Deep Dasgupta has praised Deepak Chahar’s mesmerizing spell against the Punjab Kings. The former India wicket-keeper also praised Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni for trusting Chahar and making the pacer bowl four overs on the trot.

Deepak Chahar made full use of the seaming conditions at Wankhede as he ran through the Punjab Kings' top-order. He returned with figures of 4-1-13-4, his best-ever in the IPL. PBKS only managed 106-8 in their 20 overs, with CSK reaching the target in just 15.4 overs with six wickets in hand.

After the match, Deep Dasgupta praised MS Dhoni's captaincy against Punjab on Sports Today.

“Credit to captain MS Dhoni for making him bowl four in a row because he ended up picking up another wicket in his fourth over,” Dasgupta said.

Deepak Chahar was on the money from ball one and was rewarded with four wickets on the night. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal with a peach of a delivery first up, before sending the dangerous Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran back in the second-last over of the powerplay.

Seeing the purchase Deepak Chahar was able to extract from the wicket, MS Dhoni decided to give another over to the in-form pacer, thus finishing his quota of four overs. The 28-year justified the faith shown in him by dismissing the dangerous Deepak Hooda for his final wicket of the match.

The CSK pacer was tight with his line and length and used the conditions to great effect. Deep Dasgupta praised Deepak Chahar for making full use of the favorable surface against the Punjab Kings.

“He was fantastic, this is his strength. The line and length. Bowling those Test lengths. Obviously, there was little more help from this Wankhede surface for the bowlers in the last 2 matches. But credit to Deepak Chahar for exploiting whatever assistance there was,” Dasgupta said.

Deep Dasgupta picks Deepak Chahar’s favorite dismissal

Advertisement

While Deepak Chahar picked up four wickets, his first scalp was the pick of the lot. He came up with an absolute peach of a delivery on the fourth ball of the match, leaving Mayank Agarwal completely beaten. The ball pitched on the middle stump and moved away late to castle Agarwal’s off stump. Deep Dasgupta was in awe of the perfect delivery and said:

“The ball to get rid of Mayank absolutely was a jaffer. It moved a little bit just to beat the outside edge but more importantly, it moved late.”

His stunning showing during the powerplay overs would do Deepak Chahar’s confidence a world of good. The pacer struggled last season, but he has started IPL 2021 on the right note for CSK.