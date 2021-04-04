IPL 2021: CSK accepts Moeen Ali's request to remove the logo of an alcohol brand from his jersey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management team has accepted Moeen Ali's request to remove the logo of an alcohol brand from his match jersey. The CSK jersey has the logo of SNJ 10000, a surrogate product brand of Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries.

Moeen Ali is a devout Muslim, and his faith forbids him from consuming or promoting alcohol. The all-rounder also stays away from the English team's celebrations, where there is a tradition of popping a champagne after a series win.

Ali doesn't sport logo of alcohol brands on any of his jerseys, be it for England or any other franchise around the globe.

CSK secured the services of Moeen Ali for INR 7 crore in the IPL mini-auction this year. This will be Ali's fourth campaign in the IPL, having previously played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB released the English all-rounder ahead of this year's auction. The England international only played three games in the UAE last season, making no significant contribution for RCB.

In 19 games in his IPL career, the English all-rounder has amassed 309 runs at an average of 20.6, while his strike rate is an impressive 158.46. He also has three fifties to his name.

With his off-spinners, the 33-year-old has picked up ten wickets at an economy of 7.13.

It's on every player's wish list to play under MS Dhoni: Moeen Ali

The 33-year-old is excited to be part of the CSK franchise, primarily because he would get to play under former India captain MS Dhoni. Ali believes playing under a great captain like Dhoni would improve his game.

"I've spoken to players who have played under MS, and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that. I think it's something on every player's wish list to play under MS. I think it's the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It's exciting." Ali said on the CSK website.

CSK will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against last season's finalists, Delhi Capitals, on April 10. The Chennai-based outfit will play their first five games of the upcoming IPL season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.