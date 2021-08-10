IPL 2021: CSK aiming to reach Dubai on Friday, UAE authorities yet to give permission

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the franchise is looking to land in the United Arab Emirates on Friday (August 13). However, the team has not yet received permission from the local authorities of the Gulf nation.

Speaking to ANI today, the CSK CEO revealed that their crew was already quarantining, as per the SOPs laid down for IPL 2021. But they need the UAE government's approval before taking off.

Viswanathan mentioned that the BCCI was in talks with the authorities in the UAE. He expects the CSK crew to receive permission to land by tomorrow.

"We need approval from the UAE government to land there and that is something we are waiting for. Our crew is already in quarantine as per the SOP and everyone is ready. The BCCI is looking to get us the approval and we are hoping to get the green signal by tomorrow," he said.

IPL 2021: CSK awaits landing approval from UAE govt, BCCI working on clearance



CSK will become the first team to reach the United Arab Emirates ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. Other franchises are also expected to depart soon.

CSK will face two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2021 Phase 2

Kieron Pollard's heroics helped MI defeat CSK in their previous IPL 2021 match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

CSK currently hold second position in the IPL 2021 standings, with ten points to their name from seven matches. The MS Dhoni-led outfit will resume their campaign against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

MI defeated CSK by four wickets in their previous encounter played during the first phase of the competition. The Chennai-based franchise will be keen to avenge that defeat in Dubai next month.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee