"CSK may drop Sam Curran for Dwayne Bravo" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can make way for Dwayne Bravo to come into the playing XI at the cost of Sam Curran.

Bravo has been sensational in the second phase of the tournament, picking up six wickets in two games. However, he did not play CSK's last game due to workload management and Sam Curran replaced him.

Although Curran had a brilliant first half, he had a forgettable outing against KKR and Sanjay Manjrekar feels there is a need for a specialist bowler in Sharjah. Speaking on Dafa news, here is what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say:

"Bravo didn't play the last game and CSK played Sam Curran in place of him. On Sharjah pitch a Bravo kind of bowler will be absolutely essential. So if fit, maybe they will have to take that call of dropping either Curran or Josh Hazlewood and bring Bravo. But you need a specialist bowler in Sharjah pitch to survive and Hazlewood is the better bowler. So although I feel Curran is highly talented and absolutely been brilliant in the first half, that is the one change I will like to see."

Dhoni trusting his pace bowlers is unique: Sanjay Manjrekar

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

Sanjay Manjrekar has been impressed with the way MS Dhoni has marshaled his troops during the IPL 2021 season. He stressed how Dhoni usually trusts his slower bowlers to do the job but this time around, he has shown more faith in the pacers.

Manjrekar feels CSK will have an advantage in their encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Thursday. They have bowlers who can take the pace off the ball, something that has been crucial so far at the venue.

"This is very unique Indian T20 league where you see Dhoni trusting his pace bowlers and using all the pace bowling resources. Its more normally spin that he uses to win. But this time it is more of a combination and the slower you bowl in Sharjah, the better it is and that is where Chennai have an advantage and they start as favorites," Sanjay Manjrekar concluded.

