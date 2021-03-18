Watch: CSK new recruit Hari Shankar Reddy clean bowls MS Dhoni in practice

Chennai Super Kings' new fast-bowling recruit, Hari Shankar Reddy, uprooted his skipper MS Dhoni's leg-stump with a brilliant nip-backer during a practice session on Thursday.

The right-arm pacer steamed in from over the wicket against former Team India captain MS Dhoni. He hurled the ball at a good length from a wide-angle, it came in sharply and skidded through to hurry the batsman. MS Dhoni was also beaten by the lack of bounce as he tried a leg-side push and missed it all ends up.

Here's the video of the same:

Hari Shankar Reddy taking Dhoni's wicket during the practice#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/zpEv8gHsp8 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 17, 2021

Hari Shankar Reddy is a 22-year-old pacer from Andhra Pradesh with the experience of 18 domestic games behind him. In 13 T20 games, he has picked up 19 wickets at a remarkable average of 19.26. Reddy's economy rate is on the higher side at 8.34 but he makes up for it with a strike rate of just under 14.

He also has 8 wickets from 5 List A games at 25.37 to the over. The Chennai Super Kings roped him bought for just Rs 20 lakh at last month's IPL 2021 auction.

MS Dhoni has looked in top gear at the practice sessions

MS Dhoni at practice sessions ahead of IPL 2021

Hari Shankar Reddy will be mighty proud of his delivery against MS Dhoni, given how good the former Indian captain has looked in the nets of late.

In a recent video released by CSK's social media handles, MS Dhoni looked in prime touch, hitting both spinners and pacers with finesse. One of these shots had enough power behind it to clear the ground for a maximum.

Advertisement

The IPL 2021 season kicks off on April 9 with the opening match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The Chennai Super Kings will play their first game on April 10 against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhade Stadium.

MS Dhoni's form, coupled with the brilliant displays by youngsters like Hari Shankar Reddy, will give CSK confidence they can put last season's dismal showing behind them and return to winning ways in IPL 2021.