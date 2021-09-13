IPL 2021: "Mahi bhai is hitting really long sixes, all the bowlers are under pressure" - CSK's Deepak Chahar hails MS Dhoni's batting form

Ahead of the impending second leg of this year's IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad toiled hard under lights in their recent practice session. The players took part in a match simulation exercise under lights, and it was skipper MS Dhoni who led his boys from the front once again.

In a video shared by the franchise on their social media accounts, the former Indian captain can be seen clearing the ropes on several occasions with his signature nonchalance. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, who was on the receiving end of Dhoni's onslaught, spoke about the swashbuckler's penchant for hitting massive sixes.

Chahar opined that the bowlers were under pressure during the match simulation drill as MS Dhoni and the batters were making it difficult for them with their power-hitting. The batting team ultimately won the contest comfortably.

"Mahi bhai is hitting really long sixes. Not just Mahi bhai, but everyone is hitting big sixes. All the bowlers are under pressure," said Chahar.

Despite calling it quits from the highest level, the Ranchi-born cricketer continues to be a major draw in the cash-rich league. MS Dhoni's form will be key for CSK this time as they look to make amends after their underwhelming season last year.

"This is the best I have seen of him in three years" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on CSK skipper MS Dhoni's blistering form

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was also featured in the particular video shared by the team. Speaking about Dhoni's form with the bat, the opener pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batsman is in spectacular touch heading into the second phase of IPL 2021.

"I think Mahi bhai is batting really well. This is the best of what I have seen of him in three years," said the CSK batter.

The talented batsman mentioned how fruitful the first half of the IPL 2021 season was for his team. Furthermore, he reckoned that CSK will be high on confidence when they play at the same venues again after winning their final three league games in last year's IPL 2020 in the UAE.

