IPL 2021: CSK players hit the nets on Day 3 of practice in Dubai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players were seen practicing hard in the nets on Day 3 of their practice at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Batters such as Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu were seen getting into their groove while batting in the nets. All-rounder Deepak Chahar was also seen using the long handle and then taking some advice from Raina about strokeplay.

The players were then involved in fielding drills where the likes of Raina were seen taking catches. The men in yellow were also seen enjoying a game of football during their practice.

Can CSK win IPL 2021?

CSK had a down season in 2020 when they failed to finish in the playoffs spots for the first time in their history. However, they made a strong comeback in the first phase of the IPL 2021 season.

One of the main reasons for CSK's success so far this season has been their opening combination of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. The duo have been in excellent form and that in the end has rubbed off on the team.

Moeen Ali's addition at No. 3 has also proved to be a smart one as the all-rounder has contributed with both bat and ball. His counter-attacking brand of cricket has helped CSK post competitive totals regularly.

The contribution of other all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran has also been crucial to CSK being second in the table with five wins out of seven games. They need just three more wins to cement their place in the playoffs.

With a solid combination of youth and experience, CSK have all the ingredients to win the IPL 2021 title. Their season will resume on September 19 when they will play the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar