IPL 2021: "CSK players will become eligible for half tickets"- Virender Sehwag opens up on concerns of IPL getting postponed

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag joked that if IPL 2021 gets postponed again, the Chennai Super Kings players will be 60- year-old by the time the tournament ends.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Earlier this year, IPL 2021 had to be postponed because of multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Speaking about the same possibility on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri, Virender Sehwag said:

"Yesterday was the match between Delhi and Hyderabad in Dubai. Before the match news came from Hyderabad's team that Nattu (T Natarajan) is COVID positive. The league should not be postponed again, there was concern about it."

"The concern was that if the tournament continues to start and get canceled like this so by the time final comes, the players of Chennai will become eligible to buy half tickets in the train at 60 years," said Virender Sehwag.

Virender Sehwag joked about CSK players because most of the Chennai-based franchise's players are around 35-year-old. However, the age factor has not stopped CSK from dominating other teams in IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings have registered the second-highest number of wins in IPL 2021 so far

Chennai Super Kings currently hold second position in the IPL 2021 points table, with six wins from eight matches. The MS Dhoni-led outfit defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous outing.

CSK will play their next IPL 2021 game tomorrow night in Sharjah against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. When the two franchises battled earlier this year, CSK recorded a comfortable win. It will be interesting to see if the Super Kings can complete a double over RCB in IPL 2021.

