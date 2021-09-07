IPL 2021: "CSK, RCB can afford to lose a couple of games, SRH cannot" - Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in a fantastic position going into the second phase of IPL 2021.

He reckons even if they lose a couple of games, they can still make a run to the playoffs.

For teams like the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gambhir feels they will need to win a string of games to keep their hopes alive of making it to the final four.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir said:

"From CSK and RCB's position, I think they have been in a position from which they can afford to lose a couple of games. Punjab Kings, KKR can't afford to do that. SRH can't afford to lose even a single game.

"That's why I think they will still have an advantage, especially CSK and RCB because they have got themselves into that position."

"One team which is going to have an advantage going into the second half are #MumbaiIndians" - @GautamGambhir



Do you agree? Let us know 👇 & join the show with him, @parthiv9 & @jatinsapru on #GamePlan:



Today, 9:30 AM | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/XXr0vInxFY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 5, 2021

There will probably be jitters in CSK, RCB's mind: Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel had other thoughts about teams like CSK and RCB. He feels these teams were in sensational form in the first phase of the IPL and will need to start from scratch.

The break between the two phases will be a factor, according to Patel. The wicketkeeper opined that retired players like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina will need gametime and the gap could affect their rhythm.

"There will probably be jitters in CSK, RCB's mind. Teams like CSK wanted some games behind their back because players like Dhoni, Raina, Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, they haven't played cricket throughout the year. RCB need their momentum to start their momentum which they had," Parthiv Patel said.

Also Read

The second phase of IPL 2021 will begin with a clash between Mumbai Indians and CSK in Dubai on September 19.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar