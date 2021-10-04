IPL 2021: "CSK's soft underbelly will be exposed if top 3 get out early" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting order has been a bit over-reliant in its top three - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali - in IPL 2021.

The cricketer-turned-commentator warned on Monday that on a day when these three batsmen will fail to perform, CSK's "soft underbelly" or the vulnerable middle order will be exposed. He also remarked that skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina's form are 'weaklings' which need to be improved upon ahead of the playoffs.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Suresh Raina has still not scored runs and Dhoni's bat hasn't spoken too because he has not got himself to bat much at all. Of course [Ravindra] Jadeja is brilliant, Ruturaj [Gaikwad] is great and so if Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali is saving you too, but these are the weaklings are your opportunities to improve and reach the playoffs with momentum."

Aakash Chopra added:

"I expect runs from the bats of Dhoni and Raina. Ruturaj has been absolutely sensational and I believe he'll continue to play like he has. But it is also certain that on a day when Ruturaj, Faf and Moeen get out early, Chennai's soft under-belly will be exposed."

Raina and Dhoni, once two main pillars of the CSK batting lineup, have taken a step back into more of a supporting role in the past two seasons.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Dhoni has batted on just eight occasions this season, scoring his IPL-worst of 66 runs at an average of 13.20. Raina, meanwhile, has struggled dearly against the pacers and is current tally reads at 160 runs from 11 innings at 17.78.

"Sam Curran is looking a patch of who he was" - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra also said that CSK need veteran all-rounder DJ Bravo back into the playing XI to win against Delhi Capitals (DC) because Sam Curran has looked like a "patch of who he was" in the last couple of years.

Aakash Chopra said in this regard:

"Sam Curran is not looking the same player [he was]. He hasn't got opportunities with the bat but Sam Curran, the bowler, is now looking a patch of who he was. To be fair, it was the same case in the [India-England] Test series. So if you have to win the match, you'll have to play Bravo at any cost."

Also Read

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Josh Hazlewood 4 overs 54 runs.

Sam Curran 4 overs 55 runs.Not going to win many games with your opening bowlers travelling around the venue. Josh Hazlewood 4 overs 54 runs.

Sam Curran 4 overs 55 runs.Not going to win many games with your opening bowlers travelling around the venue.

The CSK vs DC match will kickstart at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far