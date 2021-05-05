IPL 2021: CSK send special gift to England women's team player Kate Cross

While the BCCI suspended IPL 2021 indefinitely on Tuesday, England women's cricket team star Kate Cross received a special gift from her favorite team Chennai Super Kings later in the day.

Kate Cross was disappointed after learning the news of IPL 2021's suspension. However, she was overjoyed when she finally got her first CSK jersey.

The English cricketer posted two photos of her new CSK shirt on Twitter. The first was a selfie of herself in the yellow jersey, while the second photo was the back of the shirt, which had Kate Cross's name and #16 printed on it.

"A HUGE thank you to @cskfansofficial and @chennaiipl for sending me my first CSK shirt. When it is safe to start the tournament again, I can #whistlefromhome," Kate Cross captioned the post.

Kate Cross extended her gratitude to the Chennai Super Kings and the CSK Fans' official Twitter account for sending her the shirt. While she would have worn it to support CSK against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday evening, it seems Cross will have to wait a little longer to watch her favorite IPL team in action.

Health comes before cricket: Kate Cross

Kate Cross has played 3 Tests, 28 ODIs and 13 T20Is in her career.

Kate Cross is an English pace bowler who has represented her nation in all three formats of the game. Cross is a huge IPL fan and has developed a fan rivalry with her teammate Alexandra Hartley, who is a fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Unfortunately, Cross, Hartley, and millions of fans will miss the IPL this month. However, Kate pointed out in a tweet that health was more important than cricket right now.

"As disappointing as people will be to see this news, it’s the right decision. Health comes before cricket. All my thoughts are with everyone involved in the current COVID crisis in India," Kate Cross tweeted after IPL 2021 got postponed.

