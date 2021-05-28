IPL 2021: CSK share a throwback photo of the team winning the 2011 edition on Instagram

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are entertaining their fans on Instagram while IPL 2021 remains indefinitely suspended. The franchise posted an image of the side winning the DLF IPL 2011 on Friday to take fans on a nostalgic trip.

The caption of the post read:

"The Yellove Stands of Anbuden >>>>>" #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

CSK pipped RCB by 58 runs to win the 2011 IPL final

Batting first, Chennai rode on knocks from Murali Vijay (95) and Mike Hussey (63) to set a daunting 206-run target for RCB back in the final in 2011.

In response, the visitors could only manage a total of 147 for 8 in their 20 overs, with Saurabh Tiwary (42*) the team's top scorer. The big names - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers fell cheaply while CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin ended with figures 3/16.

Chennai's IPL 2021 journey

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they were the first team to exit the tournament, CSK has had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

The Chennai side won five of their seven games and are currently second in the points table. The Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table, with 12 points from eight matches. RCB trail CSK in third place with ten points.

IPL 2021 is likely to resume in September

After weeks of speculation, it appears the league will resume just four days after the conclusion of India’s five-Test series against England.

A BCCI official revealed that the September 18-19 weekend will mark the resumption of the tournament while the final is likely to be played on October 9.

“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start should be between September 18 and 20. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to restart it on a weekend date. Similarly, October 9 or 10 will be the final as it’s a weekend,” a private source told PTI.

The existing schedule hasn’t been revamped yet but it is reported that the 31 games will be jammed in 10 double-headers and seven evening games. All the knockout matches will start at 7:30 P.M IST.

“We are finalising the itinerary and there will be 10 double-headers and seven evening matches along with four main [playoff] games, which completes the list of 31 matches,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.