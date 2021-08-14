IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni plays billiards in the UAE 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was recently spotted playing billiards after arriving in the UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021. CSK are the second side after defending champions Mumbai Indians to land in the UAE so far for the marquee T20 league.

The franchise recently shared a photo where the CSK skipper MS Dhoni could be seen playing billiards with his eyes firmly on the cue. The Chennai Super Kings captioned the post:

"Cue-ri that never gets missed!"

The Indian contingent of the Chennai Super Kings consisting of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni and Karn Sharma recently departed for the UAE. The families of the cricketers were allowed to travel with the squad.

The players traveled to Chennai and entered the bio-bubble before flying out. They will undergo another mandatory quarantine in Dubai and a couple of COVID-19 tests before kicking off their preparations for IPL 2021.

Chennai Super Kings in the second spot behind Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni's side were second in the IPL 2021 points table before the tournament was postponed on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. They have managed to secure 10 points from seven matches so far after making a slow start to the competition.

The addition of Moeen Ali to the team in the auction and the return of veteran batsman Suresh Raina did wonders for the side, who had a horrid season in IPL 2020. Chennai finished seventh in the group stages and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history last season.

Chennai Super Kings

The England all-rounder scored 206 runs from six matches at a good strike rate and also picked up five crucial wickets. Raina also played a couple of good innings, including a half-century with equally good backing from the bowlers.

MS Dhoni's side will hope to keep their mojo going when the second half of the tournament resumes on September 19. The Super Kings begin their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

