IPL 2021: CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad gets a grand welcome at home after returning from the UAE 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad set the stage ablaze in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) with his scintillating batting performances.

He received a grand welcome upon reaching home after an immensely successful season.The Chennai-based franchise took to their social media accounts to share a video of the same. The post received a big thumbs up from netizens as they lauded the talented youngster for his heroics in the cash-rich league.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's contribution at the top of the order was instrumental in the MS Dhoni-led side's stunning title triumph. CSK secured a thumping victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash of the season to clinch their fourth championship.

Chennai Super Kings were asked to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium after KKR won the toss. They registered an imposing total of 192 to gain an early advantage in the crucial fixture.

KKR also got off to a flying start, thanks to some counter-attacking batting from Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. However, after their dismissal, Kolkata's middle-order batters fell like nine pins. Chennai ultimately won the encounter by 27 runs to pocket the most important game of IPL 2021.

Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the Orange Cap in IPL 2021

The elegant batter proved to be a vital cog for MS Dhoni and co. this season. He has now successfully managed to carve a niche for himself in Chennai's star-studded batting order with consistent performances.

It is worth mentioning that with 635 runs from 16 matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad finished as the leading run-scorer in the edition. He had a magnificent average of 45.35 and an impressive strike rate of 136.26 in IPL 2021.

The right-hander received appreciation from all corners for his superlative performances with the bat. With four half-centurires and one brilliant century, Ruturaj Gaikwad wowed the audience throughout the season.

