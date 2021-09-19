IPL 2021: CSK v MI match players list & umpires

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first in match 30 of IPL 2021 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday in Dubai.

MI suffered a setback as their skipper Rohit Sharma was declared unfit and Kieron Pollard stepped out for the toss in his absence. Anmolpreet Singh will be making his debut in Rohit’s place for MI. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is also not part of the playing XI, with Saurabh Tiwary coming in.

For CSK, England all-rounder Sam Curran is unavailable on expected lines but the good news for Dhoni’s side is that Faf du Plessis is part of the playing XI. Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood are the other three foreign players in the team for CSK.

IPL 2021: CSK v MI playing 11

MI playing XI

Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

CSK playing XI

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Speaking after winning the toss, Dhoni said of his decision to bat first:

“Looks like a good surface. Better to put runs on the board. Once tournament starts, you get into some sort of rhythm but this season its new, and maybe us cricketers will start loving it.”

On Rohit’s absence, stand-in MI skipper asserted:

“Rohit is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He's the captain of this ship, I'm just standing in.”

Full squads

CSK: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

What happened when MI met CSK last time

MI and CSK clashed in Delhi earlier this year in a high-scoring encounter that was decided off the last ball. CSK batted first and posted a mammoth 218 for 4. Ambati Rayudu smashed a brilliant 72 off 27 balls while Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali scored swift half-centuries as well.

In response, MI crumbled to 81 for 3 and the match seemed to be heading CSK’s way. However, a scintillating knock of 87 not out from 34 balls saw MI launch an incredible fightback and win the contest off the last ball, by four wickets.

CSK v MI IPL match umpires list

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Richard Illingworth

3rd umpire: Anil Kumar Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

