IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Shivam Dube's all-round skills aren't up to the standard: Daniel Vettori

Daniel Vettori has pointed out a major concern with Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shivam Dube, saying that both facets of his game aren't 'up to the standards' of the IPL.

Vettori added that because of this, neither the Rajasthan Royals nor any of his previous teams have been able to figure out the correct role for him.

Shivam Dube came to the limelight in IPL 2019 when he was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 5 crore. However, his performances at the franchise were unimpressive as he could only manage 169 runs and four wickets across two seasons.

Rajasthan Royals signed him in IPL 2021 and gave him the job of a middle-order batsman. But in two innings till now, he has contributed one over and 23(15) and 2(7) with the bat, leaving the franchise wanting more.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Daniel Vettori remarked that being an Indian fast-bowling all-rounder, Shivam Dube attracts a lot of expectations. However, Vettori also argued that the Mumbaikar isn't up to the task of meeting these expectations.

"I think as soon as you are labeled an Indian all-rounder, you face high expectations and you generally gather a high auction price. He got a big price at the RCB, not so big at Rajasthan but my concern with Shivam Dube is that both facets of his game aren't quite up to standards and there's sort of mixing and matching to try and put him in certain situations where he can be successful. And I don't think any team that has been involved with him has found that just yet. So, there's a lot expected of him but I am not sure if he's quite up to the task in either facet of his game," said Daniel Vettori.

The former New Zealand spinner also suggested a solution to the issue. He said Rajasthan Royals could use him as a lower-order batsman coupled as a 'Vijay Shankar-styled' bowler.

"It puts Rajasthan into a difficult position about when to utilize him and maybe the case that he comes as a lower-order hitter maybe at 7 and then they can try him as a Vijay Shankar style of bowler where he gives them a few more options," added Vettori.

"Shivam Dube must score runs" - Ian Bishop

Cricketer-turned commentator Ian Bishop also echoed Vettori's sentiments. Bishop said Shivam Dube needs to deliver a lot more as an all-rounder to stand true to the trust shown in him by the franchise.

"100 percent Dube needs to deliver a lot more [as a batsman] and with the ball as well. He can bowl like Vijay Shankar did the other night, bowled crucial overs. I think Shivam Dube needs to be able to do that and he needs to do something with the bat. For the position where they started with him, he must score runs," said Bishop.

Shivam Dube will be seen in action against Chennai Super Kings from 7:30 pm IST on Monday.