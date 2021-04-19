IPL 2021: CSK vs RR - Who won yesterday’s match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) capitulated from 87 for 2 to 95 for 7 to go down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 45 runs in an IPL 2021 game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR looked in control of the chase as long as Jos Buttler (49) was at the crease. His dismissal, though, triggered a collapse on a pitch that was offering assistance to CSK spinners.

Buttler began the chase for RR in sublime fashion, punching the first ball from Deepak Chahar down the ground for four. Buttler had a lucky escape in the second over, though, as a thick edge off Sam Curran did not stick with a diving Shardul Thakur at short third man.

RR lost their first wicket when Manan Vohra (14) pulled a short ball from Curran straight to the deep. Captain Sanju Samson endured another low score, departing for 1 after slicing a slower ball from Curran to mid-off.

At the other end, though, Buttler was finding his radar. After launching Chahar for a six and a four down the ground, he scored consecutive boundaries off Ravindra Jadeja, reverse sweeping the bowler to try and throw him off his line.

In Jadeja’s next over, the tenth of the RR chase, Buttler walloped a short ball, which was also a no-ball, over deep midwicket for a maximum. Jadeja had his revenge, though, cleaning up Buttler for 49 with a ripper. The ball pitched, gripped and turned to beat the batsman’s defence before crashing onto his stumps.

Jadeja had two in the over when Shivam Dube (17) played across the line and was caught in front of the stumps. With the pitch offering assistance to spinners, Moeen Ali trapped David Miller (2) leg before when the left-hander missed a sweep. At 92 for 5, CSK were in firm control of the match.

Riyan Parag (3) and Chris Morris (0) both picked out Jadeja at deep midwicket as Moeen Ali had three in no time. The game was firmly in CSK’s control after that, with Rahul Tewatia (20) and Jaydev Unadkat (24) only delaying the inevitable.

CSK post 188 for 9 despite Chetan Sakariya's three-for

Chetan Sakariya. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted an impressive 188 for 9 after being sent into bat first by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai.

Although only one CSK player, Faf du Plessis, crossed the 30-run mark, there were useful contributions all around, which pushed CSK towards a challenging total. Old warhorse Dwayne Bravo came in and blasted 20 not out off eight, as CSK finished their innings on a high.

CSK had a shaky start as the out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad was dropped first ball off Jaydev Unadkat’s bowling. Gaikwad poked at a length ball outside off, but Rahul Tewatia at slip stretched to his right but could not hold on. Gaikwad (10) did not last long, though, as he sliced a short-of-a-length ball off Mustafizur Rahman to mid-off.

Faf du Plessis opened up in the fifth over of the innings, going after Unadkat. After two scoops for fours, he sliced the left-arm seamer for a six over long-off as 19 came off the over.

Just when it looked like Du Plessis was settling into his groove, he perished to Chris Morris for 33, slicing a wide delivery to deep point. Moeen Ali came in and looked in his elements from the start. He heaved Mustafizur Rahman for a six over midwicket and then pulled Chris Morris for his second maximum.

Ali, too, could not carry on for too long, as he perished to Rahul Tewatia for 26, dragging a short ball to deep midwicket. The trend continued for the rest of the CSK innings. Ambati Rayudu (27) and Suresh Raina (18) both got starts but fell to the impressive Chetan Sakariya in the 14th over. Rayudu found sweeper cover, while Raina drove straight to mid-off.

Sakariya (3 for 36) had a memorable outing, as he also foxed MS Dhoni (18) with an off-cutter and had him caught at extra cover.

CSK seemed to be losing their way a bit, but Bravo lifted them with an impressive cameo. He finished off the innings on a high, launching the last ball from Mustafizur Rehman over long-on for a maximum.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RR - Man of the Match

Chetan Sakariya was the standout bowler for RR. He impressed yet again with his attitude and talent, claiming 3 for 36. All his three scalps were big ones, as he hurt CSK’s progress by sending back Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni.

RR opener Jos Buttler played a good hand of 49 but couldn't carry his team through.

CSK left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja turned the match on its head, cleaning up Jos Buttler with a dream delivery and adding the scalp of Shivam Dube. He also picked up three catches.

Moeen Ali had a wonderful all-round outing, claiming three wickets to go with his 26 with the bat.

CSK left-arm pacer Sam Curran also played a key role. He sent back Manan Vohra (14) and Sanju Samson (1) cheaply to give his team a good start with the ball.

Eventually, it was Moeen Ali who was named the Man of the Match for his game-changing spell.