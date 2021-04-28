IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH: Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today? 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains on the bench while his team plays against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021 on Wednesday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a former 2-time IPL Purple Cap winner. However, he has had many injury issues of late. Bhuvneshwar played the initial games of IPL 2021, but he picked up a niggle, which forced SRH to leave him out of the playing XI in their most recent couple of matches.

Ahead of SRH's match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, Sunrisers captain David Warner had informed at the toss that Bhuvneshwar Kumar was unfit to play.

"Unfortunately Bhuvi has pulled up sore for this game so Suchith comes in for him. That's the only change," David Warner had said.

Good news for @DelhiCapitals fans as @akshar2026 returns and will play his first game of #IPL2021 today.



Captain Warner informs that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a bit sore and misses out for #SRH. https://t.co/9lEz0r9hZo #SRHvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/m4w389XbXB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

In the four matches that he has played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets and scored three runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence could hurt SRH's chances of winning against CSK

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a splendid record against the Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar being absent, Sunrisers Hyderabad have named Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Siddarth Kaul in their pace attack. Although the trio are capable of troubling the Chennai Super Kings in Delhi, the Orange Army will miss Bhuvneshwar's experience.

The 31-year-old also has an excellent economy rate of 6.59 in 14 IPL games versus CSK. It will be interesting to see how the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack performs in Bhuvneshwar's absence.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, David Warner and Manish Pandey's fifties have taken the team to a good score in the first innings. You can follow the live scorecard of the IPL 2021 match between SRH and CSK here.