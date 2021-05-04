IPL 2021: Dale Steyn brutally trolls a fan after IPL gets postponed

Dale Steyn has a long memory. The South African bowler got back at a fan who had seemingly made fun of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for not being able to conduct the tournament successfully earlier this year.

PSL was canceled in March after cases broke out in the bio-bubbles in Pakistan. Some Indian fans rejoiced and highlighted how the IPL was conducted smoothly in October last year in the UAE.

More time at hand for @DaleSteyn62 to figure out which of PSL or IPL is better. Perhaps also accounting for the fact that once started, the IPL managed to finish! https://t.co/pTKKfAX3W9 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) March 4, 2021

At the time, Dale Steyn had simply replied:

Haha you’re funny. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 4, 2021

However, with the IPL also meeting a similar fate today, Dale Steyn couldn't resist and took a dig at the same fan with a "Hi".

Hi 😷 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 4, 2021

The IPL governing council and the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL with players being allowed to head back home.

Dale Steyn received a lot of flak from Indian fans when his comments were perceived as a negative endorsement for the IPL. In the early weeks of March this year, the fast bowler had said:

“I think when you go to the IPL, there's such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten. I have found that playing in other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player."

His comments didn't go down well with quite a few fans at the time, and since then, the South African has been at a crossroads with some Indians on social media.

"Hopefully, everyone else will get home safe and in good health" - Dale Steyn

Cricket tweet 🏏



Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period.



Thank you to RCB for understanding.



No I’m not retired. 🤙 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 2, 2021

Dale Steyn was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL in 2020. However, he only played three games for them in UAE. The South African made himself unavailable for the 2021 season and wanted to take a break from cricket.

The 37-year-old, who played for the likes of RCB, Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers over the years, prayed that every player would return home safely after the IPL was postponed indefinitely.

"Covid don’t care. It has no favorites. Get well to those sick and hopefully everyone else will get home safe and in good health," he tweeted.

Covid don’t care.

It has no favorites.



Get well to those sick and hopefully everyone else will get home safe and in good health. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 4, 2021