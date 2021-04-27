IPL 2021: Daniel Sams age, height, hometown and T20 stats

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have included Australian fast bowler Daniel Sams in their playing XI for the first time in IPL 2021 tonight.

Daniel Sams was part of the Delhi Capitals squad last year. However, the Capitals traded him to Royal Challengers Bangalore before IPL 2021 began.

Interestingly, Sams is playing his first game for Bangalore against his former franchise DC at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Many cricket fans would know that Daniel Sams is one of the top all-rounders in the Big Bash League. He was the leading wicket-taker in BBL 09, but his performances in IPL 2020 were not up to the mark.

With Sams making his RCB debut tonight, fans will expect him to deliver the goods with the ball. On that note, here are some interesting facts you need to know about the newest player to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021.

Daniel Sams Age

Daniel Sams was born on October 17, 1992. The Australian pacer is 28 years and 182 days old.

Advertisement

Daniel Sams Height

Daniel Sams is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, which approximately equals 1.89 meters.

Daniel Sams Hometown

Daniel Sams was born in Milperra, New South Wales. He plays domestic cricket for the NSW Blues and was part of the Sydney Thunder during the most recent Big Bash League season.

Daniel Sams T20 stats

As mentioned ahead, Daniel Sams was the most successful bowler in the ninth edition of Australia's Big Bash League. So far, he has played 54 T20 matches in his career, picking up 67 wickets at an average of 22.17.

The left-arm fast bowler has conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.55, whereas his best figures in the game's shortest format are 4/14. With the bat, Sams has aggregated 485 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 148.31.