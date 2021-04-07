IPL 2021: Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19               

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has tested positive for COIVD-19. Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed the same on April 7.

The IPL franchise put out a statement on Thursday morning, detailing how Daniel Sams returned a positive result from his second COVID-19 Test.

Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed that Daniel Sams carried a negative COVID report on arrival. However, all players are required to undertake a seven-day quarantine and that is where Daniel Sams returned a positive test.

The franchise confirmed Daniel Sams is asymptomatic and isolating at a designated medical facility.

According to BCCI’s IPL 2021 SOPs, Daniel Sams will now be isolated for a minimum of 10 days in a designated area outside of the bio-secure bubble. The isolation period begins from the date when the positive test is returned.

RCB handed huge Daniel Sams blow

Daniel Sams is on the way to join RCB ahead of the IPL 2021.

The IPL 2021 SOPs mean Daniel Sams is ruled out of RCB’s first two games, which take place on April 9 and April 14. He is unlikely to be fit for their game against Kolkata Knight Rides on April 18 as well. It remains to be seen when Daniel Sams will be fit enough to return to training.

The news that Daniel Sams tested positive for COVID-19 comes at an inopportune time for RCB, with the start of IPL 2021 just two days away. The Australian was traded in from Delhi Capitals ahead of the new season and was expected to act as a death bowler for the franchise.

Daniel Sams played just three games for Delhi Capitals last season, failing to pick up a wicket while going at 9.50 runs per over.

In his absence, pressure will now be on Rs 15 crore-buy Kyle Jamieson to step up and hit the ground running. Kane Richardson is the only other foreign pace bowling option available with RCB.