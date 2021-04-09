IPL 2021: David Warner feels SRH's selection headaches are a good thing for the team

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner believes there will be healthy competition among his teammates to earn a spot in the playing XI during IPL 2021.

Warner completed his 7-day quarantine and then discussed the upcoming IPL season in a recent video uploaded by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Australian batsman opined the SRH squad is much more balanced after the addition of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kedar Jadhav, J Suchith and Jason Roy.

Courtesy of the new signings, SRH now has more options in every department now. Reflecting his views on the SRH squad for IPL 2021, David Warner said:

"It's great to be back here in India and I'm excited to participate in another IPL. The team looks very balanced. Obviously, going to have some selection headaches which is always a good thing."

David Warner further revealed he spent his time in quarantine working out and talking to his family. He next caught up with his Hyderabad teammates at the squad's pre-season camp.

David Warner excited to have Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the SRH squad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recovered from his injury (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a former 2-time IPL Purple Cap winner. Unfortunately, he was injured midway during the previous season. Kumar has now recovered to full fitness and even played well against England. SRH skipper David Warner is surely looking forward to Kumar's return to IPL 2021.

"It's great to have Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) back as well. He finished off that series against England in a fantastic fashion and great to see him back on the park. He adds a lot of depth to our bowling," David Warner added.

David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will take the field for the Orange Army on Sunday when Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders. It will be interesting to see if the IPL 2016 Champions can open their campaign with a victory.