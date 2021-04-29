IPL 2021: "David Warner's thought process was extremely poor"- Virender Sehwag on SRH's loss to CSK

Virender Sehwag lambasted Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) skipper David Warner for his batting approach against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Warner played a subdued knock of 57 off 55 balls, which was a far cry from his usual destructive style. Sehwag claimed that Warner's approach was completely wrong as the Delhi pitch was batting friendly.

The Chennai Super Kings romped to a 7-wicket victory, chasing the target of 172 in 18.3 overs, thanks to the brilliant 129-run opening stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag said that David Warner should have batted more freely.

"David Warner's though process was extremely poor. You cannot expect a slow innings from him. The approach wasn’t up to the mark. He should have batted without any hesitation. The wicket was good and the ball was coming to the bat. If Manish Pandey can score a half-century off 36 balls and Warner gets a run-a-ball fifty. More runs could have been scored," Sehwag said.

David Warner has scored 193 runs in 6 games in IPL 2021 so far. However, his strike rate, which is at 110.2 this season, must be a concern for the SRH team management.

"Don’t rate David Warner highly as a skipper"- Virender Sehwag

The former Indian opener was also critical of David Warner's captaincy and pointed out that SRH didn't go for wickets against CSK. Virender Sehwag hinted that Kane Williamson would be a better option as the skipper of SRH.

"I don’t rate him highly as a skipper. But he used to do a few good things earlier which he couldn’t against CSK. If Williamson had been the captain, we could have seen him doing something different. Because he knows the fact if you don’t go for wickets, you won’t win the game,” Sehwag added.

SRH have now lost five of their six games this season, and it will take a monumental turnaround for them to get back in contention for the playoff spots. They will be in action next on May 2 against the Rajasthan Royals.