"David Warner won it for CSK"- Fans roast SRH after a humiliating loss

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have once again made it to the top of the table with a fifth consecutive win, this time over the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side by 7 wickets.

MS Dhoni's men are looking unstoppable with each passing game and it looks like they might make it to the playoffs this season quite comfortably. SRH have lost five out of six and will now need a miraculous winning streak to get them through to the playoffs.

A target of 172 seemed competitive on this ground but David Warner and Manish Pandey were too conservative in their approach. Kane Williamson, who played a sensational knock of 66* in the last game at No.3, didn't walk out to bat till the 17th over.

Twitter reacts as CSK thump SRH

Williamson's cameo of 26 off just 10 balls proved what he could have done had he walked out to bat at No.3 instead of Pandey. For the second game in a row, fans slammed Warner and the SRH think tank for their questionable decision-making as it once again cost them the game.

CSK fans are overjoyed with the way their batting has flourished this season. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis once again slammed crucial half-centuries and put up a century-stand that set up the chase nicely for CSK. Here's how Twitter reacted to CSK's emphatic win over SRH:

Deepak Chahar won MOM.

Moeen Ali won MOM.

Faf Du Plessis won MOM.

Ravi Jadeja won MOM.

Ruturaj Gaikwad won MOM.



5 wins, 5 different players winning MOM for #CSK - Go on, Yellow Army. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 28, 2021

Really enjoying watching Ruturaj Gaikwad play. And credit to #CSK for staying with him in spite of an indifferent start to the tournament — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 28, 2021

Presenting you all the leading run scorer of IPL 2021 🥳💛#CSKvSRH #WhistlePodu @faf1307

Screengrab credit: Starsports/IPL/ BCCI pic.twitter.com/chMr2d7Q1s — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) April 28, 2021

The sorry state of affairs of SRH. Playing with 1 bowler & 3 batsmen must be hard. — Wear Mask, Take Vaccine, Stay Home (@SriniMaama16) April 28, 2021

David Warner is just teaching a live lesson for Manish Pandey on how frustrating it is to watch him bat like this. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 28, 2021

David Warner should have been the MoM today. He won it for #CSK #IPL2021 #CSKvSRH — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) April 28, 2021

Brilliant win for CSK !!!!.The score was never going to be enough. The par was atleast around 190-200 but Warner's innings didn't put #SRH in any position to reach that score. SRH really in deep trouble. Brilliant from Faf and Rutu too. #IPL2021 #CSKvSRH — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) April 28, 2021

atleast Warner is showing disappointment, KL toh does this happily 🥴 — 🚬 (@DrogonDracarys_) April 28, 2021

Kane Williamson deserve better IPL team, if you agree like this tweet pic.twitter.com/D08CZPRRwC — •.¸♡ sukoon ♡¸.• (@RP17_4EVER) April 28, 2021

Imagine Kane Williamson captaining his new IPL franchise and permanently batting at no. 3

My Skipper deserves better :-( pic.twitter.com/FTy9smNzoA — ع (@aliya01_) April 28, 2021

David Warner right now pic.twitter.com/jy2ODsyisb — pranjal (@heypranjal) April 28, 2021

There is no doubt that CSK have become a force to be reckoned with. Despite having a poor season last year, where they finished out of the playoff spots for the first time ever, many thought there would be wholesale changes in the CSK squad.

However, the franchise planned exceedingly well and identified key areas where they had to strengthen their squad. A mixture of experience and letting the youth express themselves has helped CSK become the formidable team that fans were accustomed to.