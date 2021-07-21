IPL 2021: DC and CSK express an interest in reaching Dubai early

The second leg of IPL 2021 is just two months away. The remaining 31 games are set to be played in Dubai in the months of September and October. The BCCI is yet to formally announce a schedule for the remainder of the season.

However, the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings have reportedly expressed an interest in landing in Dubai by August 20.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, CSK and DC have confirmed their plans of arriving in Dubai by August 20 to begin their training camps ahead of the other teams. The two franchises occupy the top 2 positions in the points table at the moment. They have reportedly suspended plans of holding training camps in India due to the COVID situation in the country.

"We want to be there by August 15, latest by 20th and we have informed the BCCI that we want to be there by then. We are hoping to get the required permissions, without which, the logistical plans will be difficult to execute," the CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Capitals official has also confirmed that they too want to reach Dubai around the same time and have informed the BCCI about the same.

Schedule for the remainder of the IPL to be released by the BCCI soon

As per an earlier report, the BCCI had initially planned on releasing the new IPL schedule by July 15. Even though the schedule hasn't been released so far, it is likely to be finished in the next few days.

The top BCCI bosses are currently in the UAE to attend the launch of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Dubai from October 17. The release of the IPL schedule can be expected following their return to India.

Taking @IPL’s remarkable journey to the #UAE again! Thank you, H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan & Khalid Al Zarooni for your lasting friendship and vision. We will overcome trying times and challenges, together 🇮🇳 🇦🇪 🤝 pic.twitter.com/X4bcn3OBTZ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 21, 2021

