IPL 2021: DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin emulates Kedar Jadhav’s bowling action against CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin imitated Kedar Jadhav’s low-arm bowling action in the second match of IPL 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Earlier, DC captain Rishabh Pant had won the toss and asked CSK to take the first strike at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

CSK made a slow start and were struggling at 33 for two after the end of the powerplay overs. But Moeen Ali took the attack to Ravichandran Ashwin when the spinner came on to bowl the seventh over.

The second ball of the over was dispatched to the boundary to the right of long-on. Next ball, Ali got an outside edge which flew past short third man for another boundary.

On the fifth ball of the over, Ravichandran Ashwin surprised everyone by bowling a Kedar Jadhav-style delivery to Ali. He imitated Jadhav to near-perfection by delivering with a low-arm action.

Jadhav briefly did a reasonable job for India with his unusual bowling action. The 36-year-old, who was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2021 auction, claimed 27 wickets in 72 ODIs for India at an average of 37.77 and an impressive economy rate of 5.15.

Ravichandran Ashwin has the last laugh against Moeen Ali

DC off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did not get off to a good start with the ball. In his first over, he was taken for consecutive fours by Suresh Raina. The first was an inside-out hit, which went past extra-cover. The second was a length delivery that was lofted over mid-on.

In his second over, it was Ali's turn to take on Ravichandran Ashwin, forcing the DC spinner to try a Jadhav.

Despite going for boundaries, Pant gave Ravichandran Ashwin a third over. Ali launched the first ball of that over over Ashwin's head for six. The left-hander stepped out again and repeated the shot next ball for the same result.

Ravichandran Ashwin had his revenge, though, when he had Ali caught at short third man by Shikhar Dhawan. Ali went for a premeditated reverse sweep but completely mistimed the ball to be dismissed for 36 off 24.

Ravichandran Ashwin proved to be very expensive, though, conceding 47 runs in his four overs.

CSK, riding on a half-century from the returning Suresh Raina and late cameos from Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, posted a competitive 188-7.