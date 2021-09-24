IPL 2021: "Time is running out"- Ian Bishop and Deep Dasgupta dissect Suresh Raina's issue against the short-ball

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes that Suresh Raina's issues against short-pitch deliveries have been exposed to the hilt in the recent past. The veteran cricketer needs to find a way to manage his weaknesses in the forthcoming games.

Raina endured a nightmare outing in the last game against the Mumbai Indians. He looked completely out of depth against the short-pitch ploy employed by Trent Boult.

He tried to slog his way out of trouble. But he ended up skying an ugly heave across the line to give Rahul Chahar a simple catch at short cover.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Dasgupta said:

"He was never the most comfortable batsman against the short pitch delivery but I think it's just exaggerated in the past season or so and it's become very very evident. He has to find a way to counter the short ball because everyone knows about it. He has got a few games left to show the world he can manage it"

The former stumper added that Raina has enough experience to manage his issues against the short ball. He must try to get to the non-striker's end when he comes against an express bowler. He also reckoned that Chennai will persist with the southpaw for the remainder of the season.

"He has got all the experience in the world. All he has to do is figure out a way to get to the non-striker's end and he's got enough cricket awareness to do that. I think he will get all the games this season,"

Once hailed as being "Mr. Consistent" in the IPL, Raina’s performances with the bat in the cash-rich league have tapered off in the past two seasons. He averaged below 25 in the 2019 season and has managed just 127 runs in eight innings in the current edition.

"He's got to be able to get down to the non-striker's end"- Ian Bishop on Suresh Raina

Meanwhile, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop reckons that while CSK will persist with Raina for a period of time because of his past record and impeccable workethics, time is running out for the veteran cricketer.

He said:

"His attitude and work ethics are still very good. I won't say he should get an extended run but I think they should continue to work with him. But, time is running out,"

Bishop further added that Raina needed to dodge the onslaught by ensuring he gets to the non-striker’s end when he comes against a pacer, especially during the initial phase of his innings.

"What he has been able to do over time during his career is to be able to dodge it at times when it's been too hot to handle. He's got to be able to get down to the non-striker's end and of course he is capable of dismissing spin and pace when he is at his best. It's about how he engages an express fast bowler.’’

CSK will be facing Virat Kohli’s RCB on Friday and Raina will be desperate for a big score to silence his detractors.

