IPL 2021: “My number one spinner is Varun Chakravarthy” - Deep Dasgupta on India’s frontline slow bowler for T20 World Cup

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta feels that India should play Varun Chakravarthy as the first-choice spin bowler at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Chakravarthy has been in excellent form for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He has claimed 15 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 20.80 and an economy rate of 6.73. On Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he picked up 2 for 26 in KKR’s six-wicket victory.

Analyzing Chakravarthy’s performance in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Dasgupta concluded that, on current form, the 30-year-old should walk into the Indian playing XI for the T20 World Cup.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

“For me, if you are picking one spinner apart from (Ravindra) Jadeja, who will play as an all-rounder, my number one spinner at this point in time is Varun Chakravarthy,” the former cricketer said during a discussion on ESPN Cricinfo.

Dasgupta, however, conceded that the leg-spinner's fitness is a bit of a concern.

“My only concern is his fitness. He has struggled in the last six-eight months with his fitness - knee, shoulder. I just hope he is fit enough and raring to go. But at this point of time, he is my first spinner to go on that list,” he admitted.

Chakravarthy was selected for the Australian tour but was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Then, he was chosen for the England T20I series at home but failed to clear the fitness test.

“Chakravarthy not a run-of-the-mill bowler” - Carlos Brathwaite

West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite also backed Dasgupta’s views on Chakravarthy. According to him, the leg-spinner’s mystery and current form give him an advantage over other slow bowlers in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

“I think he would (be in the starting XI). You are looking for form. Also, it is not like he is an ordinary, run-of-the-mill off-break or leg break bowler. He’ll definitely start for me because of his mystery and the x-factor. Also, he’s not been on the international scene for a long period and not too many people know about him,” the West Indian pointed out.

The T20 World Cup-winning cricketer further opined that since quite a few would be facing him for the first time in the ICC event, Chakravarthy would have the upper hand over such batters.

“There would be a lot of players in the T20 World Cup, who would not have had the opportunity to face him. And by the time they get accustomed to him, he could get two or three overs in. I’ll be looking at him to bowl four overs for 20-22 runs on a consistent basis, especially on potentially spin-friendly wickets and get some wickets while he is at it,” Brathwaite concluded.

Also Read

Chakravarthy made his India debut during the tour of Sri Lanka, claiming two wickets in three T20Is at an excellent economy rate of 5.30.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far