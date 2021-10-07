IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar proposes to his girlfriend at Dubai International Cricket Stadium [Watch] 

In one of the most heart-touching moments of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after the match against the Punjab Kings.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league game of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Unfortunately, the Super Kings could not end their league stage on a winning note. A 98-run knock from KL Rahul helped PBKS defeat CSK by six wickets.

Deepak Chahar did not have a memorable day on the field. He bowled four overs and conceded 48 runs, picking up the wicket of Shahrukh Khan. However, the Chennai Super Kings star will never forget today's date because of what happened after the match.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Chahar proposed to his girlfriend after the game between CSK and PBKS ended. She said 'yes' and everyone around the couple celebrated. You can watch the video of the proposal right here:

Who is Deepak Chahar's girlfriend?

As of now, Deepak Chahar has not revealed the name of his girlfriend. He managed to keep the details of his proposal a secret, but now that the cricketer is officially in a relationship, his girlfriend's name should be public soon.

Also Read

Neelabh @CricNeelabh

#IPL2021 Deepak Chahar with a moment he’ll remember for his life. Deepak Chahar with a moment he’ll remember for his life.

#IPL2021 https://t.co/UwofbozyzP

Meanwhile, the second match of the day will get underway in Sharjah soon as the Kolkata Knight Riders gear up to take on the Rajasthan Royals.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar