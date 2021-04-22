IPL 2021: "Just trying to bowl straight balls" - Deepak Chahar after his 4-wicket haul

After posting a mammoth total of 220 on the scoreboard, CSK started their bowling innings with a brilliant spell from Deepak Chahar.

The right-arm fast bowler was massively impressive in the powerplay overs yet again as he rattled the KKR top-order. The CSK bowler picked up 4-wickets in the process.

Even though KKR came very close thanks to a few special knocks from players down the order, the destruction caused by Chahar in the initial overs couldn't be reversed as Chennai won by 18 runs.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the thrilling encounter, Deepak Chahar revealed what keeps him pumped up and went on to reveal the secret to his consistency in the powerplay overs.

In this regard, he said:

"I don't know what I am doing right. I'm just trying to bowl straight balls & it is swinging. It was a good wicket to bowl on, the ball was swinging and seaming."

"I didn't pick a lot of wickets last year and realised later that when I'm bowling the first over, I have the responsibility. If I get 1 or 2 wickets in the powerplay, the tone is set.

Deepak Chahar happy about CSK crossing the line and collecting 2 points

Deepak Chahar expressed his happiness and relief after winning the thrilling encounter against KKR. The CSK pacer spoke about the dew factor playing an important role in the later stages of the game.

"The dew came in, the ball was coming on nicely, some good batting by Russell and we also bowled some bad balls, so it was a combination of everything. Even the cutters Sam was bowling were coming onto the bat." Chahar said

Deepak Chahar, who picked up 4 wickets admitted that he was extremely nervous towards the end when Pat Cummins was batting and KKR required 40 runs off the last 20 deliveries.

"I was thinking we should not lose this match, they were batting really well and at one point needed 40 off 20 balls which is very gettable on this ground. It is always good to win matches like this in the group stage as you learn a lot of things." Chahar concluded.

Thrills and chills!! And CSK wins😃What an exciting match!!

Prior to the innings from Cummins, Russell had set the tone for the KKR lower-order by smashing a half-century in 21 deliveries.