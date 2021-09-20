IPL 2021: We are looking to repeat our performance and go one step further in the final this season: DC spinner Axar Patel 

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has said that his side will try to go one step further and lift the IPL trophy this time around. The 27-year-old stated that the team will look to build on their performances from IPL 2020 when they reached the final of the tournament for the very first time.

The Delhi Capitals lost their only IPL final appearance (IPL 2020) against the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium in November last year. Axar Patel, who was a part of the Delhi Capitals XI on the day, shed light on how he hopes for the team to cross the ultimate hurdle this season.

In a video posted by the Capitals on their social media channels, Axar can be seen speaking about the second half of IPL 2021. The post was captioned:

Axar can be seen speaking about the second half of IPL 2021.



The all-rounder was part of the Indian team for the Test series against England before he landed in the UAE on September 12. After a six-day quarantine, Patel joined the DC camp. Talking about rejoining the DC family, he said:

"Obviously, I am enjoying this a lot. I have been waiting for this for a very long time. I am feeling good after joining the DC family. I just want this excitement to continue and we'll play our first match with the same level of excitement. "

The 14th edition of the IPL, which was suspended midway through the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on Sunday when CSK beat MI by 20 runs. As far as Delhi Capitals are concerned, they will step onto the field to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in their first fixture of the second half of IPL 2021.

Speaking about his side's ambitions this time around, the 27-year-old said:

''We have happy memories from that tournament as we reach our first-ever IPL final. We are looking to repeat our performance, and hopefully, just go one step further in the final this season.''

"It's been a drastic change for us as far as the weather is concerned" - said Axar Patel on playing IPL in the UAE

Patel acknowledged the different weather conditions of playing in the UK and the UAE. Typical UAE temperatures range between 38 °C to 42 °C in the summers. On adapting to the conditions, the all-rounder said:

''It's been a drastic change for us as far as the weather is concerned. It was quite cold in England and now we are getting used to the heat here. When we stood on our balconies during quarantine, we got an idea about the heat, but we got to know the full extent of the weather conditions when we started practicing in the nets. We are looking to get used to the conditions in the next 2-3 days."

Many questions were raised following Patel's inclusion in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder will look at the second half of IPL 2021 as an opportunity to silence his critics.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar