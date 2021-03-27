Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif begins quarantine in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has landed at his team's IPL 2021 base in Mumbai. The former Indian cricketer has begun his mandatory quarantine period and will soon join the rest of the DC squad.

Kaif, who won the Road Safety World Series 2021 with the India Legends earlier this month, posted three photos on Instagram to update fans about his arrival in Mumbai.

"Lo pahuch gaye Amchi Mumbai #bubblelife #ipl2021," Mohammad Kaif captioned the Instagram post.

Mohammad Kaif uploaded a selfie from his hotel room's balcony, sharing the outside view with his fans. The two photos following the selfie did not feature Kaif, as the Delhi Capitals assistant coach preferred to share pictures of his surroundings in Mumbai.

Mohammad Kaif has been with the Delhi Capitals franchise for quite some time now. While he has assisted head coach Ricky Ponting in the backroom staff, his excellence in fielding and batting has helped many Delhi cricketers up their game in the IPL.

Can the Delhi Capitals end their title drought in IPL 2021?

Rishabh Pant will likely lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

Although the Delhi Capitals have a star-studded squad and a top-quality coaching staff, they have not won the IPL trophy yet. The Capitals qualified for their maiden IPL final in the UAE last year, where the Mumbai Indians defeated them to retain their title successfully.

Unfortunately, skipper Shreyas Iyer will not be available for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Iyer injured his shoulder during the first ODI between India and England at the MCA Stadium.

Advertisement

As a result, Mohammad Kaif and the rest of the think-tank will have to appoint a new skipper for IPL 2021. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is one of the top candidates for that role, while experienced batsman Shikhar Dhawan is also a contender.

If the Delhi Capitals are to end their IPL title drought in 2021, they will have to gain momentum right from the off, particularly in the absence of skipper Shreyas Iyer.