"Delhi Capitals because I have a lot of friends there" - Suresh Raina picks DC as the team he will play for if not CSK

In an interview with RJ Raunac, Indian Premier League veteran Suresh Raina recently revealed that if not for Chennai Super Kings, he would ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals in the competition. The former Indian batsman justified his pick by stating that he has a lot of friends in the Delhi-based team's squad.

Raina, who hails from Muradnagar, also pointed out that Delhi is quite close to his hometown as well. Here is what the seasoned campaigner replied on being asked about his preferred team other than CSK:

"Delhi hai! Ghar bhi pass hai, Muradnagar se pass hai, aur kaafi dost hai us team mein. So, I'd prefer Delhi."

[Translation: "Delhi! It is close to my home, Muradnagar and I also have many friends in that team. So, I'd prefer Delhi."]

Suresh Raina reveals the player he would not like to share a seat with

The former India player got candid during the chat and answered some fun questions as well. Raina pointed out that he did not want to share a seat on a bus or flight with Ravichandran Ashwin.

He mentioned that the off-spinner, who Raina played with for India and CSK, talks about cricket constantly. The left-hander admitted that it does take a toll on him, especially during early morning flights. Raina also cheekily suggested he could sleep peacefully if Ashwin was not around.

"Kyuki bohot zyada baatien hoti hai kabhi kabhi. Cricket bohot zyada baat karta hai. Flight mein you want to take nap, ya rest karna hai. Waise he is a total gentleman, aisa nai hai but kabhi lagta hai aap gusse mein hai ya kuch karna hai to lagta hai agar aas pas Ashwin nahi hai to phir main so sakta hoon."

[Translation: Because there are a lot of conversations sometimes. He talks a lot about cricket. It is an issue during flights when you want to take a nap or take some rest. He is a total gentleman otherwise, but on occasions when you are angry or want to do something, then it feels like I can sleep peacefully if Ashwin is not around.]

Watch the full interview here:

