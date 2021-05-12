IPL 2021: “Despite scoring all the runs, I was most impressed with my two wickets” – Kieron Pollard on his blistering CSK knock

Kieron Pollard looked back at his stunning match-winning effort against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. His batting blitzkrieg ensured Mumbai Indians pulled off the second-highest successful chase in the IPL, but Kieron Pollard admitted it was his exploits with the ball which left him more satisfied.

The West Indian had a stellar day with bat and ball. He ended with figures of 2/12 after picking up the prized wickets of Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis in consecutive overs, before his thunderous 34 ball 87* guided Mumbai Indians to a memorable win.

The franchise released a clip of Kieron Pollard reflecting on his headline-grabbing knock on the occasion of his birthday.

“Someone needed to stand up and yeah it was a good day for me all-round from a cricketing point of view. Despite scoring all the runs, I think I was most impressed with my two wickets with my bowling! For me it is just a matter of getting the team over the line and doing what is necessary,” Pollard claimed.

Kieron Pollard’s first wicket helped break the 100+ run partnership between Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis. The West Indian skilfully took two wickets in two overs, using the slower ball to perfection to send the two in-form batsmen back to the pavilion.

While Kieron Pollard found success with pace off the ball, Jasprit Bumrah had a day to forget. The MI speedster finished with figures of 1/56, his most expensive in T20 cricket. The fast bowler recalled Kieron Pollard’s innings, reserving special praise for his bowling effort.

“It was his day. Even if he would have bowled leg-spin, he would have taken wickets! He bowled very well and had a great day on the field. With the bat he was awesome. He has done it in the past as well, so you always back the big man,” Bumrah said.

Trent Boult in awe of Kieron Pollard’s knock

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult looked back at Kieron Pollard’s match-winning innings. The West Indian helped Mumbai Indians score 133 in the last 10 overs, with Pollard doing the bulk of the scoring.

In an innings where he smacked eight sixes and six fours. Trent Boult feels Kieron Pollard was the perfect man to pull off the heist against CSK.

“He is obviously a very strong lad, very experienced. In that situation, I couldn’t think of a better player to be out there and try and get it done for the boys. Pretty special innings, 87* of 34 balls. You don’t hear that too often. So, it was very special to be watching it,” Boult admitted.

Trent Boult also shared a hilarious anecdote, revealing how Jasprit Bumrah felt the match would go to the Super Over when MI needed two runs off the last ball.

“Boom (Jasprit Bumrah) was talking about a Super Over. I said there wasn’t going to be a Super Over and he said there was. So obviously it's a good feeling for it to happen in regulation play and get the win done. There was some good emotion from everyone in the whole camp and it was nice to be on the right side of that result,” Boult revealed.

The MI vs CSK game ended up being one of the last games of IPL 2021 before the tournament got indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.