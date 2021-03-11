Watch: Dinesh Karthik looks in good touch in KKR camp

The Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media to share a video of their vice-captain Dinesh Karthik practicing his batting ahead of IPL 2021.

As KKR gear up for the upcoming IPL season with a more balanced squad, Dinesh Karthik has been keeping himself busy in the nets. In the video below, he can be seen smashing the net bowlers in all directions.

Dinesh Karthik had a rather forgettable IPL 2020 campaign. He stepped down as captain of KKR midway through the season to focus more on his batting. However, he was still unable to impress with the willow.

The wicket-keeper-batsman managed to score only 169 runs in 14 games at a poor average of 14.08. The 35-year old ended up with only one 50-plus score in the entire tournament.

Dinesh Karthik's sub-par IPL 2020 performance would be all the more reason for him to make a stronger comeback this season, given the next two T20 World Cups are in sight.

Dinesh Karthik wants to play the next two T20 World Cups

Dinesh Karthik, who last represented India in the shortest format two years back, insisted that he is hopeful about featuring for India in the next two T20 World Cups.

"Playing the next two T20 World Cups is my primary objective," he said.

Dinesh Karthik had an extremely successful run in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Tamil Nadu ace scored 183 runs in six innings at an average of 61, while his strike rate read 158. His performance would certainly boost his morale heading into IPL 2021.

"The campaign was really successful. The outcome with respect to the IPL was also fabulous considering that Tamil Nadu as a state has the most representation in the tournament. We have about 13 players going into the tournament. It’s a testament to the fact that we have played some consistent T20 cricket in the last two years," Dinesh Karthik added.

Dinesh Karthik has played 32 T20Is so far, amassing 399 runs in 26 innings at an impressive average of 33.25.

Always proud of the boys and the performance 💪🏻#VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/Nv02Jy8ymZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 28, 2021

