IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik uses himself in a meme to share his excitement for the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Dinesh Karthik is all of us today and has shared his excitement for the upcoming edition of the IPL with a hilarious meme.

The wicketkeeper-batsman used the popular 'Drake-meme' template and captioned it: "All of us from today!"

IPL 2021 kicks off today with a clash between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Dinesh Karthik will soon be in action when KKR takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 11. KKR will be keen to start their season on the right note after missing out on a playoff spot in the last two seasons.

KKR finished fifth in the last IPL campaign and failed to qualify for the playoffs because of their inferior Net Run Rate although they were level on points with fourth-placed RCB. The Kolkata franchise, though, didn't make wholesale changes to their squad for the new season as they spent conservatively at the last mini-auction.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan turned out to be their most expensive signing as KKR bought him for INR 3.2 Crore. Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, turned out to be their most expensive Indian buy (INR 2 Crore).

KKR are seemingly confident in the squad they have and chose not to go overboard and splurge on any particular player at the mini-auction earlier this year.

Dinesh Karthik's dismal IPL 2020 campaign

Dinesh Karthik's form will be key for KKR to get going in the upcoming IPL. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman had a forgettable 2020 IPL given his high standards.

The 34-year-old scored just 169 runs in 14 games at an average of 14.08, registering one half-century in the process. Known for his ability to tee off from the start, Karthik wasn't really at his explosive best as he batted with a strike rate of 126.11 last season.

The wicketkeeper was also relieved of his duties as KKR's skipper midway through the last campaign. Eoin Morgan took over the reins and the England batsman will once again lead KKR this season.

Dinesh Karthik will be eager to make amends after his disappointing show in the previous edition of the IPL.