IPL 2021: "Do you have water?" - Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav's conversation in isolation goes viral

Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah recently had a fun exchange during their mandatory isolation after landing in the UAE.

After the cancelation of the final Test between India and England in Manchester, players from both sides joined their respective squads in the UAE and underwent quarantine.

The Mumbai franchise recently posted a picture on their social media handles where Bumrah and Yadav can be seen catching up from their respective balconies.

"अहो! तुमच्या कडे पाणी येतंय का? (Hey, do you have water at your place), Surya probably," Mumbai Indians captioned the post.

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are currently out of their quarantine and have started training ahead of the second phase of the tournament. The UAE leg of IPL 2021 is slated to commence on September 19 with the defending champions going up against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

"Mumbai Indians rely heavily on Suryakumar Yadav" - Saba Karim

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim believes Suryakumar Yadav's presence in the middle-order makes Mumbai Indians a potent side in the competition. Saba lauded his ability to anchor the innings while not compromising on the scoring rate.

Speaking on YouTube show Khelniti, Saba Karim said:

"Mumbai Indians are lucky to have someone like Suryakumar Yadav who can come in to bat at number 3 or 4 and can anchor the innings, while also hitting boundary shots when needed.

"Mumbai rely heavily on Suryakumar Yadav's batting. His name will also come up for sure when the franchise looks for the players to retain for their upcoming seasons," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav looked in good form in the first half, scoring 173 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 144.16. With the T20 World Cup 2021 to follow, the right-handed batsman will look to keep up the good work and make his first-ever ICC event a memorable one.

