IPL 2021: "Easy to pick on me because the age I'm going through"- Imran Tahir on his direct hit run out vs RCB

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Imran Tahir termed his run out of Kyle Jamieson a "personal achievement." The leg-spinner hopes his direct hit will send a message to other teams in the IPL to avoid picking on him on the field given his age.

42-year-old Imran Tahir, played his first game of IPL 2021 today against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where CSK emerged victorious by 69 runs.

Tahir returned with impressive figures of 2-16 in his four overs but what caught the eye was his direct hit to dismiss Kyle Jamieson. Tahir was stationed at square-leg and only had one stump to aim at, and he hit the bull's eye.

After the match, the leg spinner acknowledged that it's easy to pick on him on the field, given his age.

"I don't want to look slow in the field, also because it's easy to pick on me because the age I'm going through. So I have to keep working hard. I do take every opportunity seriously. I don't take things for granted," Imran Tahir said.

The CSK spinner, who finished with the Purple Cap at IPL 2019, added:

"I work hard when we have practice sessions so I'm glad that I got the run out for the team. It's a personal achievement, makes me feel happy. I hope everyone take notice for that (his run out). With age you do get slow but I have been working hard."

Wankheden has been a happy hunting ground for the Super Kings! Another victory 🙌 #CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/fUJSdpw6e0 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2021

The top-of-the-table clash didn't live up to its billing as it turned out to be a one-sided encounter with Ravindra Jadeja dominating RCB in all three departments to earn the Man of the Match award.

The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls. With the ball, Jadeja picked up the crucial wickets of AB de Villiers & Glenn Maxwell, returning with figures of 3-13 in his four overs. The southpaw also inflicted a direct hit run-out to dismiss Dan Christian.

Always a proud moment to represent CSK: Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir got his chance today with Moeen Ali struggling with a niggle. The veteran leg spinner certainly justified his inclusion today with a top performance.

Imran Tahir played just three games last season, and had to be patient for his opportunity this season as well. Nevertheless, the leg spinner said that it's always a proud moment for him to represent CSK.

"I have been waiting for the opportunity. The guys have been playing really well. I work hard as much as I can. Really grateful to get a game and represent CSK again, which is always a proud moment. Very happy and hope that I justified my role," said Imran Tahir.

CSK have gone top of the table for the time being after their latest win over RCB. The Chennai-based franchise will be in action again on April 28, when they square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad.