IPL 2021: ECB gives England players choice to continue or return and face 10 days in quarantine

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) seems reluctant to withdraw any of their 11 players from the ongoing IPL 2021. Instead, the board has left the decision to the players and has given them two choices - continue playing the tournament or withdraw and face ten days in quarantine.

With both of India's men's and women's teams due to tour England this summer, the ECB is wary of upsetting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). An ECB spokesperson said they're keeping close tabs on the evolving COVID-19 situation in India after the bio-bubble was breached on Monday.

"We continue to monitor and communicate with our players and staff currently in India," said an ECB spokesperson as quoted by Daily Mail. "In terms of continued participation, it will be a decision taken by each individual. We acknowledge these are challenging times, and our thoughts are with the people of India."

The IPL was plunged into turmoil after the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was postponed, as two players tested positive for the deadly virus.

As Covid-19 cases emerge within the IPL, the BCCI is looking at minimising risks and moving the rest of the tournament to Mumbai as early as this weekend — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 3, 2021

England's limited-overs captain, Eoin Morgan, is a part of the KKR set-up but has apparently tested negative for the virus.

All the England players look to carry on till the end of IPL 2021

A bubble breach in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was also reported after three backroom staff members tested positive. England's Moeen Ali and Sam Curran represent the team in the Indian Premier League.

It is learned that all the 11 England players in India currently seem determined to see through till the tournament's end, which will come to a close with the final on May 30.

India has been reporting more than three lakh new COVID-19 cases every day in the last ten days. There has also been criticism over the BCCI's stance to continue hosting the IPL in such dire and grim circumstances. Incidentally, a few players have left the tournament, citing various COVID related reasons.