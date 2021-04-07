IPL 2021: Emphasis on De Villiers and Kohli could help Glenn Maxwell - Daniel Vettori

Former RCB captain Daniel Vettori feels that the attention on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers could make life easier for Glenn Maxwell at his new franchise.

Glenn Maxwell was picked up by RCB at the IPL 2021 auction for a whopping INR 14.25 crore. He was released by Punjab Kings after managing only 108 runs in 13 games last season.

According to Vettori, with other batting superstars around, the absence of pressure could work in Glenn Maxwell’s favour in the upcoming IPL season. He was quoted as telling ESPNCricinfo in this regard:

"The emphasis normally is on AB and Kohli, and (Glenn) Maxwell in a way can fly under the radar. Hopefully that lack of pressure will allow him to have an IPL campaign that everyone expects him to have".

Despite his reputation as a big-hitter, Glenn Maxwell has failed to make a consistent impression in the IPL.

In 82 matches, Glenn Maxwell has scored 1505 runs at an average of 22.13 and a strike rate of 154.67. He has managed to cross the half-century mark only six times.

Bold Diaries: Glenn Maxwell Interview Part 1



Maxwell talks about quarantine life, cricket in the times of Covid-19, the #IPL2021 auction experience, and much more on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Avw4D5UyzY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

Glenn Maxwell’s best IPL season came in 2014, when he smashed 552 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 187.75. Four of his six IPL half-centuries came that season. That campaign apart, the maverick Australian has scored 300 runs in an IPL edition only once, when he tallied 310 runs in 2017.

Give Glenn Maxwell a leadership role: Daniel Vettori

Although Kohli will be leading RCB yet again, Vettori feels that giving some responsibility to Glenn Maxwell could work in the franchise’s favour. The Australian is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

Advertisement

Elaborating his views on Glenn Maxwell, Vettori explained:

"Where he's been successful, particularly at Melbourne Stars, he's been engaged, he's been captain, and he's been the senior player. He's been given a lot of responsibility, and I think that's where teams tend to get the best out of him. Even though De Villiers and Kohli are the focal points, if they can spread that leadership across him (Maxwell), I think that would be the best way to utilise him."

We're less than 72 hours away from our first game of the IPL season!



12th Man Army, don't miss out on catching your Royal Challengers fine tune their skills ahead of our season-opener against MI, live!https://t.co/cxnynMsZay#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Tt8yakQu9c — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2021 opener on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.