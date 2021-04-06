IPL 2021: Twitter lauds English cricketers for defending Moeen Ali over Taslima Nasreen's controversial comment

England cricketers have come out in full support of Moeen Ali after controversial writer Taslima Nasreen put up a distasteful tweet regarding the all-rounder.
In a tweet, which she later deleted following massive backlash, Taslima Nasreen had written:
“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS.”
Far from impressed with the shocking tweet, many England cricketers took to Twitter to slam the writer.
Jofra Archer questioned Nasreen by tweeting:
“Are you okay. I don’t think you’re okay.”
Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood blasted Nasreen and wrote:
“Can’t believe this. Disgusting tweet. Disgusting individual.”
Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings put out a tweet asking everyone to report the account. Ben Duckett also came out in Moeen Ali’s support and tweeted:
“This is the problem with this app. People being able to say stuff like this. Disgusting. Things need to change, please report this account!”
Twitter praises English cricketers for standing behind Moeen Ali
Impressed with the forthright stand taken by England cricketers for Moeen Ali, many took to Twitter to praise them.
They also reminded Indian cricketers of their silence when the Wasim Jaffer controversy broke out in India.
The 42-year-old Jaffer quit as Uttarakhand coach earlier this year, alleging interference and bias in selection. However, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand officials hit back at him, claiming he took a communal approach towards selection during his tenure as coach.
Here are some tweets in this regard:
Taslima Nasreen defends Moeen Ali tweet
While Nasreen did delete her controversial post over Moeen Ali, she put out a clarification stating that her tweet on the England all-rounder was 'sarcastic'. Defending herself, she wrote:
“Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists.”
Nasreen was again criticised for her views. Here are some tweets related to the same:
Moeen Ali will turn out for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was picked up by the franchise at the mini-auction for INR 5 crore earlier this year.