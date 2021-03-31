Eoin Morgan reveals what he thought of Prasidh Krishna’s stellar debut

Eoin Morgan has revealed that he was happy to see Prasidh Krishna break into the Indian setup. The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper admitted it was 'great' to see the 25-year-old do well in his debut series.

Prasidh Krishna played all three ODIs against England after being called up to the national squad for the first time. It was his first outing at international level after spending three seasons with KKR.

Eoin Morgan spoke to the media at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, where he was asked whether he had had a chat with the KKR pacer.

“Yes, I did (talk to him). On Prasidh’s debut, I went after the toss and congratulated him. Told him ‘Today is a special day’. It was great to see Prasidh go out there and represent all of his family and India, and do well on top of that,” Morgan said.

Prasidh Krishna made a record-breaking debut with the Indian team, becoming the first bowler to pick up four wickets on ODI debut. He ended the tour as the third-highest wicket-taker in the series with six wickets in three games.

Discussing his debut outing, Eoin Morgan reflected on how a debut holds great importance in the grander scheme of things.

“For me, debuts are not entirely about the player. They are about the bigger picture, the family, the friends and the journey the player has been on for all those years of club cricket, with coaches and within the town or village that you live. They have all made contributions to get you there, and have made sacrifices of different magnitudes. So, it is a celebration of that achievement, but also the recognition of the start of your new journey,” the 34-year-old added.

Eoin Morgan pleased with Shubman Gill’s Test debut

Series like none other. Campeones 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/LbPwrTb0Ev — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) March 28, 2021

Prasidh Krishna is not the only KKR youngster to return to the franchise after a solid showing with the national team. Shubman Gill had an outstanding debut series in Australia, with the batsman cementing his status as the Test opener.

Shubman Gill averages 34.36 in Test cricket for India, and Eoin Morgan was impressed with what he saw from the youngster Down Under.

“I think Shubman is in a different phase than Prasidh. He has played quite a bit. He has gone and experienced an overseas tour. Probably one of the more difficult overseas tours in Australia. He has come back with huge confidence after a successful campaign,” Morgan said.

Eoin Morgan commended both Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna, admitting that playing for India deserved special mention considering the level of competition in the country.

“It is an extremely healthy Indian pool of players to be part of. So it is an achievement within itself to be selected in the side,“ he added.

Shubman Gill was KKR’s top scorer in IPL 2020, scoring 440 runs in 14 games. Prasidh Krishna had a solid outing too, picking up four wickets in six games for the franchise.

High on confidence following their India exploits, Eoin Morgan will hope the duo can hit the ground running in IPL 2021.