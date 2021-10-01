"Eoin Morgan's bat should do the talking"- Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer and cricket expert Aakash Chopra has been disappointed with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan's form with the bat. In 11 games, Morgan has scored just 107 runs and has been unable to get the team going in the middle-overs.

KKR have been good in the second half of the IPL but Eoin Morgan's silent willow has been a cause for concern. Aakash Chopra feels his form is putting unnecessary pressure on the other batsmen.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here is what Aakash Chopra had to say about Morgan, the batsman.

"Morgan's bat should do the talking but unfortunately that has not been the case. If the captain of your team comes to bat at No.4 or No.5 meaning that if he is the engine room of your team but he is the weak link in the batting then it is time to look inwards and understand that scoring runs is important. He makes this team a bit weak because there is no movement in the middle order except when Nitish Rana or Dinesh Karthik does it."

Shubman Gill should maintain his high strike-rate: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has been impressed with the way Shubman Gill has batted in the second phase of the IPL. Both him and Venkatesh Iyer have expressed themselves and have made KKR's intentions clear on how they want to play their cricket.

Although Gill hasn't been able to convert his starts into big scores, Aakash Chopra feels the game against Punjab Kings could be the one where the youngster can improve his average.

"The way Shubman Gill has batted in the second half with intent, he has looked good. The runs he has scored has been valuable. The way the team thinks is important and the task to set the tone of the innings is of Shubman Gill because he is an opener. That is why KKR have won these games and so strike rate should be the same but the average can rise against Punjab on this pitch," Aakash Chopra concluded.

Edited by Diptanil Roy