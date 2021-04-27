IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan says the Bundesliga and Premier League displayed that sport can be played while the country is in full lockdown

Following the win against the Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan talked about the COVID-19 pandemic in India, especially its second wave. He likened playing in the IPL during such trying times to how Premier League and Bundesliga footballers took to the field despite the entire nation being in lockdown.

The second wave of coronavirus has taken a deadly toll on the country. The healthcare sector seems to be completely overwhelmed, with hospitals and medical centers running at full capacity. The acute shortage of oxygen and vaccines has also made matters worse.

Therefore, there have been plenty of discussions regarding the decision to continue with the IPL when the entire nation is suffering. Several players like Ravi Ashwin, Andrew Tye, and Adam Zampa have pulled out of the tournament already quite recently due to the pandemic. Speaking to the press, KKR captain Eoin Morgan believes that the IPL provides a safe environment for everyone playing the game and compared the situation to when the UK first emerged out of lockdown and active sporting events were conducted.

“I think when we first came out of the lockdown, I remember the first sport being on TV was probably in New Zealand and in Australia. It was the Rugby Union’s league and then slowly, the Bundesliga started and the Premier League started.

“And that almost displayed that you can play while the country is almost in full lockdown. So, certainly there’s a template to make that happen, it has happened. But also, as long as it doesn’t disturb what’s happening in the public eye,” said Morgan.

Earlier in the day, KKR pacer Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund in order to aid India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Interacting in the virtual press conference after the win, captain Eoin Morgan was asked whether these discussions took place in the dressing room, to which he replied:

“Yes, we’re constantly talking about this situation that’s unfolding outside of our bubble.

“It’s not nice to watch from afar considering how lucky we are in a bubble and not be affected by it very much. We obviously lend our support and heartfelt gratitude to everybody who is ill or going through tough times,” Morgan said.

Eoin Morgan reckons social distancing, wearing masks, and minimizing going out are important messages to portray

The England captain also went on to add how the situation had been in his own country before cricket resumed in the summer.

“Certainly, in the UK last year, we went through severe lockdown for prolonged periods of time and it looked for a long time that cricket wasn’t going to be played for our summer. But coming together and working together, certainly, with the guidance of the government, the England cricket board and everybody at home helped change that,” added Morgan.

Eoin Morgan concluded by saying that from what he understands, everyone needs to fight the pandemic no matter where they are in the world. According to him, social distancing, wearing masks, and minimizing going out are very important messages to portray.