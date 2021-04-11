IPL 2021: "He offers a huge amount of support to me" - Eoin Morgan on Dinesh Karthik

Ahead of KKR's IPL 2021 opening game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, captain Eoin Morgan heaped praise on his deputy, Dinesh Karthik for his role in maintaining the team's balance.

Dinesh Karthik was appointed captain of the KKR team prior to Morgan's captaincy. However, midway through the 2020 season, the KKR management decided to switch roles by handing Eoin the leadership and making Dinesh Karthik his deputy.

Speaking about KKR's plans going into IPL 2021 and Karthik's role in the team, captain Eoin Morgan said,

"DK offers a lot with the bat and behind the stumps. He has been in fine form.. he is always one of those players who if you watch him train and particularly bat, he times the ball beautifully and hits the ball further than most of the guys."

Eoin Morgan, who took over the reins from Dinesh Karthik halfway through IPL 2020 said that the wicketkeeper batsman's presence has been a big support for him throughout.

"He offers a huge amount of support to me on the pitch and off the field as well. Very grateful that he is in good form and in our team." he said

Absolute honour to be back on the Indian shores: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan has revealed that it is a huge plus to be back in India for the IPL 2021, and called it an 'honour' to be able to play in the Indian Premier League in the home country. Further speaking of how it is to not be playing matches at Eden Gardens due to IPL 2021's neutral venue schedule, KKR captain Eoin Morgan said,

"I think every team misses their fans. For us, Eden is such a special place. It is not only renowned around the world but also in Indian cricket holds a massive place in people's hearts."

Like every other year since 2015, this IPL season too brings in new hope for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to shed the past year's disappointment and come back stronger.

KKR will commence their IPL 2021 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the men in Purple and Gold will be keen to get revenge after failing to secure a playoff berth after losing out to SRH on the Net Run Rate (NRR) factor last year.

Morgan has led the limited overs format England side for many years now and won the ODI World Cup in 2019 as captain. He will be keen to win more silverware with KKR.