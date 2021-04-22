IPL 2021: "Didn't think we would get as close as we did" - Eoin Morgan after KKR's loss to CSK

Despite ending up on the losing side, Eoin Morgan was not cynical about KKR's performance. After being stranded at 31-5 with the entire top-order back in the pavilion, the men in Purple and Gold put up a solid fight against the Chennai Super Kings.

The match went down to the wire but CSK had a little too much in their tank and walked away with 2 points.

It all started with Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik taking on the CSK bowling despite being five wickets down inside the first six overs.

Even after losing Russell with over 100 runs left to chase, KKR continued to attack. A rare carnage with the bat from Pat Cummins saw KKR cross the 200 run mark for the first time this year.

Deepak Chahar destroyed KKR's top order

Even though KKR ended up on the losing side, they managed to make it a thrilling chase.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, KKR captain Eoin Morgan revealed that the game involved a lot of nerves.

Speaking in this regard, he said,

"The pulse quite high at the moment. What a hell of a game of cricket. Certainly from the position we were in after our powerplay, we probably didn't think we would get as close as we did."

"But Andre Russell, Karthik really did put a partnership together, once you do that taking advantage of the conditions here, it's very difficult to stop."

KKR captain Eoin Morgan heaps praise on Pat Cummins for his blistering knock

Pat Cummins' sensation knock went in vain after he ran out of batsmen to support him | Image: IPLT20

No one would have imagined the game would get as close as it did after Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik had departed. However, Pat Cummins showed that he too can be a fierce striker off the ball.

Cummins gave KKR hope until the very last over. Sadly, he ran out of batsmen to support him, ending hopes of a KKR win. Speaking after the game, Morgan praised Pat Cummins' fighting spirit and said:

"The way he (Pat Cummins) played really gave us every chance towards the end. Tremendous fight from our middle and lower order which is all you can ask for when you lose wickets upfront."

"The first five overs of our batting didn't go our way, we didn't play as well as would have liked. If we had built a partnership and taken advantage of those early overs, we would have been in a really strong position."

Eoin Morgan-led KKR have 1 win in their 4 games and currently stand 6th on the points table, ahead of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, moved to the top of the points table with their win against KKR. The Dhoni-led team has 3 wins in 4 games.