IPL 2021: 'Everyone drops them, Gowtham will be hurting'- Brad Hogg

Former Australian leg-spinner Brad Hogg has come to the defense of under-fire Chennai Super Kings cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham. The off-spinner is coping with a lot of criticism and trolling on social media for his dropped catch of Delhi Capitals' batsman Shimron Hetmyer. It happened during the closing stages of the match between CSK and DC on Monday night.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Hogg wrote that it's not the first time a fielder has shelled a catch and it won't be the last. The former World Cup winner stated that Goutham would be hurting a lot given the fact that the dropped catch proved to be decisive in the context of the game.

Hogg wrote:

"Everyone drops them, Gowtham will be hurting won't be the last time. Dhoni reaction was unphased moving on to the next play. Body language can lift a team. Wasn't there night. #CSKvDC"

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg Everyone drops them, Gowtham will be hurting won't be the last time. Dhoni reaction was unphased moving on to the next play. Body language can lift a team. Wasn't there night. #CSKvDC Everyone drops them, Gowtham will be hurting won't be the last time. Dhoni reaction was unphased moving on to the next play. Body language can lift a team. Wasn't there night. #CSKvDC

It all happened during the 18th over when Hermyer miscued a lofted drive off a full-toss from Dwayne Bravo. It was a sitter for substitute fielder Gowtham at long-on. However, he went reverse-cupped and the ball proceeded to pass through his hands to give Delhi a vital boundary.

DC made it two-out-of-two against CSK on Monday

The dropped catch by Gowtham gave Delhi a new lease of life. Hetmyer along with Axar Patel and Kagiso Rabada, took his side past the finishing line in the final over to ensure a top-2 finish for the Capitals in the league stage.

This was the second consecutive defeat for Chennai in the UAE leg and one can argue that it was their batting that let them down in their encounter against Delhi.

The opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been the bedrock of their batting unit this season. However, their cheap dismissal on Monday exposed the fragile middle-order.

Skipper MS Dhoni played a painstaking knock 18 off 27 balls. It was only due to a final over flourish by Ambati Rayudu (55* off 43) that CSK managed to post a respectable total.

Also Read

Delhi made a mess of their run-chase as a plethora of their batsmen, including skipper Pant, threw their wickets away via rash shots. Ultimately, it took a brisk cameo from Hetmyer and a bit of luck courtesy Gowtham, which sealed the deal for last season's runners-up.

Chennai will now have to ensure they win their final match against Punjab Kings if they want to finish in the top-2.

Edited by Diptanil Roy